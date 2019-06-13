Apartment building planned for South Hadley Plaza

Hampshire County

by: Danielle Eaton, Hector Molina

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A new apartment building is being planned for the Woodlawn Shopping Plaza in South Hadley.

According to a news release sent to 22News, South Hadley Plaza LLC, who owns the plaza on 501 Newton Street, plans to building a four-story apartment building.

The release said the building will consist of 72 mixed-income apartments and will be built on a three-acre portion of the plaza that once held a supermarket building. The building was demolished in 2018 after a new tenant was unable to be found.

The building will feature one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, a management office, laundry room, community room, and other space for resident activities. Parking for 115 vehicles will be provided and an adjacent green space will have a lawn, benches, tables, and bike racks.

South Hadley Plaza LLC is preparing to submit a Plan Approval application to the town sometime later in the summer.

