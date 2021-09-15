Applications available for 3 affordable homes in Northampton from Habitat for Humanity

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity are accepting applications for three homes to be built in Northampton.

Three energy efficient houses are being built at Broughton’s Meadow on Burts Pit Road that include a one-bedroom (~800 sq ft), two bedroom (~900 sq ft) and three bedroom (~1,000 sq ft) homes.

Those eligible to apply will need 60% of area median income. Additional selection criteria includes: housing need, ability to make mortgage payments of $600-$1,200/month, and willingness to partner with Habitat. More information on eligibility criteria and application can be found on their website.

Those interested in applying can find out more information during virtually held information sessions. The sessions are scheduled for:

The Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity has built homes for 48 low income families in Hampshire and Franklin Counties. The homes are built with volunteer labor and donations of material, supplies, land, and services.