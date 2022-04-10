NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Northampton is celebrating arbor day all month long, giving residents a chance to plant some trees.

It all started Saturday, when the city’s Department of Public Works teamed up with Tree Northampton and the Northampton Rotary Club to plant 16 trees on Greenleaf Drive and Hawthorne Terrace. These planted trees will offer public shade for as long as they live.

The next event will happen in less than a week, the Rotary Club and Northampton Public Schools will plant another 30 trees on Saturday, April 16. Then on Arbor Day, Friday, April 29, the city will give away 600 baby trees during the 19th annual Tree Whip Giveaway.