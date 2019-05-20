Arborist warns of possible gypsy moth caterpillar infestation in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northampton tree expert is warning of a gypsy moth infestation in Amherst.

Arborist Greg Beck showed 22News what he calls the early stages of gypsy moth caterpillars attacking trees on the Amherst common and are already damaging the leaves.

This is very similar to the situation 22News reported on two years ago during an infestation in Palmer and Holland. Beck said the same signs have appeared in Amherst.

“They’re coming, we’ve had a high amount of egg masses last summer,” Beck explained. “And now they’re slowing but suddenly waking up. This wet weather has slowed them down a little bit, but they’re growing.”

Amherst homeowners are worried by the predictions of a coming gypsy moth infestation. Paul Hamel remembers the destruction caused by the caterpillars more than 30-years-ago.

“We lived in the neighborhood in the early 80s and we experienced our first gypsy moth infestation,” Hamel recalled. “And this year will be worse because the bacteria in the ground wasn’t activated by a moist spring.”

If the caterpillars multiply quickly, the most severe tree damage would occur in June.

Beck said there’s still time for a tree service to use various methods to protect the trees.

