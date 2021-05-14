Brunelle’s Marina getting ready for boating season

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s now the middle of May and we’ve been enjoying some bright and warmer weather recently.

At Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley they’ve started putting the docks in the water and they hope to have them all in by the middle or end of next week. They plan to be open for business by the end of the month.

“We always set a goal for Memorial Day Weekend, so the end of May this year. It’s not a week early so it’s kind of good so that’s our goal if we have weather like this we’ll be a week or so ahead,” said Luke Brunelle of Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley.

There are some important things you need to know before you put that boat in the water.

“Check your lights, check your pumps, make sure the horn works, make sure all your safety gear is on your boat, the simple stuff. The drain plug when you got to launch it, make sure it’s in,” said Luke Brunelle.

You should also make sure you have life jackets on board too. Luke Brunelle says right now the river is in pretty good shape but the water is still very cold and the current is still pretty strong.

22News did spot some people already out on the Connecticut River doing some fishing. If you plan to put your boat out now, you should also be on the look out for debris that might be in the river.