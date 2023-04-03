EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The driver of the vehicle that struck and killed two pedestrians in Easthampton is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

The driver of the vehicle involved, 64-year-old Stuart A. Larkin of South Hadley is charged with two counts of negligent motor vehicle homicide and one count of speeding.

On August 2nd around 7:30 p.m., 81-year-old Edward Hanlon Jr. and 60-year-old Ilona Murray were attempting to cross the street on Route 10 near the Burger King in Easthampton when they were struck by Larkin’s vehicle.

An investigation by the Easthampton Police and State Police troopers concluded that Larkin should have seen the pedestrians in time to avoid hitting them.

Larkin is facing up to two and a half years in prison.