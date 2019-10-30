Driver charged in deadly Amherst pedestrian accident

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amherst man who struck and killed a woman by a school van is scheduled to be arraigned in Eastern Hampshire Court on Monday, November 4 at 9:00 a.m.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mary Carey told 22News 65-year-old Richard Fuhrman is facing a charge of negligent motor vehicle homicide and a civil infraction of failure to stop at a stop sign that resulted in the death of 88-year-old Eva Fenner of Amherst on September 11.

Carey said Amherst Police and Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office as well as other departments investigated the incident.

Pedestrian struck, killed by school van in Amherst

Police believe around 11:00 a.m. on September 11, a school van driven by Fuhrman exited Crocker Farm School at 280 West Street without coming to a complete stop at a stop sign. The school van then struck and killed Eva Fenner.

According to Carey, negligent motor vehicle homicide is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 2 and a half years in the House of Correction. A conviction carries a 15-year loss of license.