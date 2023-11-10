NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – In honor of Veterans Day tomorrow, a special art exhibition was put on by the Warrior’s Art Room in Northampton Friday evening.

Congressman Jim McGovern joined local veterans at the New England Visionary Artists Museum.

Shyanne Jones, a member of the exhibit, called ‘Artful Bonds: Veterans and their Families,’ told 22News, that the paintings are meant to shed light on the connections of family through art. “It’s important to bridge that gap between civilians–the average person, and the military. You can do that with these families by showing that the military experience can really connect with all sorts of people.”

The Warrior’s Art Room is a non-profit that provides veterans and their families with a safe place to create art.