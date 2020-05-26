As Massachusetts reopens, local residents may begin shopping at recreational pot shops

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts residents will once again be able to purchase recreational marijuana starting Monday, but it’s going to look a little different, as safety protocols remain in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the state’s reopening plan, recreational marijuana shops are now allowed to take online and phone orders to offer curbside pickup to customers.

Rise Amherst Outreach Specialist, Ben Sussman told 22News that Rise Amherst was one of the first to reopen in the state Monday morning at 11 a.m. and there was already a line of cars forming for customers to pick up their orders.

“Based on the interest that we have been getting and the phone calls, people have been anticipating this. People are ready and people are excited,” said Sussman.

Most marijuana dispensaries have taken a financial hit since closing its doors back to recreation customers in March. The adult-use industry has generated $120 million in revenue and grown to more than 8,000 jobs since sales began in 2018.

Sussman did add that all customers in the pickup vehicle need to be 21 years or older.

Sussman told 22News, “Everyone in the vehicle needs to be 21, that’s very important. We are also asking people to still wear face coverings even though it is curbside pickup.”

Pot shops won’t be able to open for in-store sales until phase two of the governor’s reopening plan. And It’s unclear when that will begin, but phase one is expected to last at least until June 8.

The Cannabis Control Commission said 44 marijuana dispensaries in the state will be able to start operating curbside Monday.