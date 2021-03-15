As restrictions ease, Northampton bars and restaurants plan to re-open soon

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Several bars and restaurants have re-opened since the beginning of the pandemic, but some temporarily closed when the virus was peaking during the winter months.



Packard’s and Sylvester’s in Northampton are two businesses that closed their doors for the winter months, however now that cases are low and spring months are ahead both plan to re-open very soon.



Packard’s posted on their Facebook page that the long-time Northampton bar will re-open this Thursday. Packard’s made the decision to close for the winter back in November.

Owner Bob McGovern said it will re-open just Thursday through Saturday at first with 50 percent capacity.

“With the vaccines and people paying attention…especially in Massachusetts, Governor [Charlie] Baker’s doing a good job,” McGovern said. “As for the gradual re-opening I think it’s time, it’s safe and my employees feel comfortable coming back to work.”

Sylvester’s Restaurant in Northampton also plans to re-open.

They don’t have a specific date but a note on their front window said, “We are working on a plan to re-open in some capacity, hopefully sometime in the next month.”

Sylvester’s has been closed since December.