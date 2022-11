BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Belchertown Police Department is having Coffee with a Cop Day on Monday.

According to the Belchertown Police Department, Chief Kevin Pacunas and other members of the Belchertown Police Department will be there for the opportunity to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the officers.

Coffee with a Cop Day will be held at the Dunkin’ on State Street in Belchertown from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.