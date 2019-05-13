Asparagus crop ready for harvesting in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s asparagus season in the Hampshire County community where visitors stop by the Route 9 Farm Stand to buy a batch of their favorite vegetable.

It’s been like this all day. Produce stand employee Emily Niedziela told 22News the people come from all over the country to purchase Hadley-grown asparagus.

“We’ve had a customer who came from Oklahoma and they were talking about how excited they were to have Hadley asparagus, so that was pretty surprising,” Niedziela said. “And then my favorite story is there was someone who said they went to vacation in France, and they were served Hadley asparagus in a restaurant.”

The soil in Hadley is perfect for the asparagus crop.

The asparagus season, now in its second week, continues until Mid-June. The town’s annual Asparagus Festival will be held on the Hadley town common on June 1.

