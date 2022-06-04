HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A festival celebrating all things asparagus was held in Hadley on Saturday.

The Asparagus Festival made a grand return after a pandemic hiatus to celebrate local farming and agriculture. The festival had many activities to partake in.

There was the Valley grass and family fun, where kids learned about the history of Pioneer Valley natives whom picked their own vegetables, with an assortment of games.

The Beer & Spears tent provided beer tasting opportunities, music from local musicians, and more.

New England Public Media was there taking donations to benefit public media in western Massachusetts.