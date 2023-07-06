AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – There are many ways to beat the heat, and ice cream is a popular way to keep cool during an extended hot streak.

There are an abundant amount of ice cream shops across western Massachusetts, so 22news stopped by Atkin’s Farms County Market in Amherst, as many were grabbing a sweet treat on this hot July day. We spoke with the manager of the ice cream shop, to get an idea of how busy a day like Thursday can be when both the temperature and humidity are high.

“We have definitely been noticing an influx of people. Whenever we have hot weather people always come storming in,” said Joshua Pray, Atkins Farms Ice Cream Shop manager. “It’s really nice to give them that ice cream and see that smile and relief that comes on their face every time.”

If it reaches 90 degrees again Friday, it will be the first heat wave of the season with three consecutive days of 90 degrees or higher.