NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – This weekend will mark the 32nd annual Verge Northampton Cyclocross for cyclists to take part in.

The New England Cyclocross racing takes place at Look Park, which offers a fast, flowy, and challenging racing terrain. It is also known for its classic run-ups (often in mud and dirt) and “Pro-lines” (extra course options for elite racers). With food trucks, beer gardens, and plenty of vantage points to view the thrilling head-to-head racing, this large venue offers plenty of entertainment for spectators.

Verge Northampton Cyclocross is not just famous for its professional races; it is also a great place to ride for amateurs and young riders. The race not only hosts young talent but also hosts one of the largest kids’ race courses for cyclocross, hosted by Northampton Cycling Club.

Among the professional racers who have raced at Noho CX are Ellen Noble (2-time U23 National Champion), Curtis White (3-time Pan-American Champion and current US National Champion), Stephen Hyde (2-time Pan-American Champion), and Jeremy Powers (4-time US National Champion). New racers have a unique opportunity to experience an elite-level race course at the professional level.

“It’s like playing flag football at Gillette Stadium”, explains Adam Myerson, President of the event. There will be 14 categories for amateurs and elites each day.

There will be 22 winners each day who will receive prizes like Verge Sport jerseys and grand podium cookies provided by Phil’s Fondo and Jake’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream. The top 20 individuals in each field (Men, Women, and U23) will also receive a payout.

It will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on November 11th and 12th. You can find the full schedule of events, along with race organizer contact information, on the Verge Northampton website.

