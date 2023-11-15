AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday was the national letter of intent day for Division 1 Basketball throughout the country for high schoolers signing with colleges, and one athlete at Wilbraham and Monson got to celebrate with his teammates, for his exciting decision.

It’s not often you meet a 6’10 high schooler but Wednesday, Luka Damjanac, officially signed his letter of intent to play for the UMass Minutemen.

Damjanac has been playing in Austria the past few years, as well as the Bosnian national, but before he plays Division 1 basketball, he is spending a post-graduate year at Wilbraham and Monson Academy.

It was an exciting day for the young athlete who got to officially sign his intent to play at UMass and celebrate along with his teammates and coaches while his family in Europe watched the livestream. “It’s a very special moment, I feel like UMass is a very good spot for me,” Damjanac says. “It means a lot, the people that I got to know here, they will be close to me, so it’s nice to know that somebody will be here.”

Damjanac will make his debut for the Wilbraham and Monson Titans against Northfield Mount Hermon this Friday at 6 p.m. UMass basketball has gotten off to a good start this year, they’re 2-0 with wins over Albany and Quinnipiac.

The Minutemen play next on Friday hosting Harvard.