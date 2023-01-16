NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An author inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Junior’s teachings held a unique program Monday at Northampton’s Edwards Church.

Ousmane Power Greene is the author of “The Confessions of Matthew Strong,” a novel he believes helps people connect with the teachings of Dr. King.

“The novel is about racial activism and it searches the experience of African Americans activism to confront a white power. It’s a great opportunity to advise people about the theme of the book,” said Greene.

What made this program honoring Dr. King unique was its crowd. While some have read the book, everyone left with a deeper understanding of its impact.