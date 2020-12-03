Authorities locate missing 13-year-old girl after hours long-search in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police and firefighters were able to locate a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing in the Hampshire County town of Chesterfield Wednesday evening.

The Goshen Fire Department said firefighters were called to provide mutual aid on Fuller Road in Chesterfield where members of the Massachusetts State Police and Chesterfield Fire Department were searching for the missing teenage girl just before 6 p.m.

The girl was last seen on Fuller Road near the Chesterfield/Goshen town line wearing lightweight clothing. A reverse 911 call was sent out to residents in both towns asking for information on the girl’s whereabouts, fire officials said.

By nightfall, a brisk wind followed by scattered flurries and freezing temperatures moved into the area adding more urgency to the incident since the 13-year-old was only wearing light clothing.

Nearly 30 firefighters paired up in two teams to knock on every door, check every shed, look into cars and trailers, and ask people if they noticed anything out of the ordinary in a 1-mile radius of Fuller Road.

Goshen fire officials said clues gathered by team members were shared with State Police who eventually found the missing girl.

Fire officials said the word HOPE, which has been illuminated on the front of their station since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, “embodied the feelings” of both communities following the successful search Wednesday night.