EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Boaters and kayakers are being advised to avoid the area near the dam in Nashawannuck due to a downed tree.

The Easthampton Fire Department on Tuesday said they found a large, downed tree away from the dam that will eventually cause debris to block the dam and cause water flow and algae problems.

Photo: Easthampton Fire Department





The area near the dam in Nashawannuck should be avoided, fire officials warned. They added that the flow of water is very fast after the recent heavy rain.