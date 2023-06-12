NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A volunteer group, ‘Back to Paradise’, led by Downtown Northampton Association (DNA) is working with the City to help property owners remove areas with graffiti, peeling paint, and stickers.

The group recently painted over graffiti along the bike path from Union Station to the rear of Fitzwilly’s across the bike bridge. They also returned the original color to the light poles and railings.

This past Saturday, a group of volunteers met to paint over graffiti behind Foster Farrar and the Good Dog Spot on King Street. The effort is to build relationships with downtown property owners, perhaps add new murals on cleared walls, or holiday light installations on cleared building facades.

Live camera in downtown Northampton

“We loved the community feel and collective impact of the rail and trail clean-up conducted by Friends of Northampton Trails, and want to bring that same spirit to this effort. Beginning with two downtown locations that are highly visible from the bike trail felt like the perfect place to start” said Kevin McAllister, group lead and DNA board member. “During the pandemic, I spent a lot of time hiking and volunteering to clean trails, and as I walked the bike trails and downtown streets I was saddened by the amount of painting on businesses, trash bins, signs, and town property. I decided to try to find a way to do something positive and bring people together to volunteer to brighten up this amazing city of ours” McAllister added.

Photo from Downtown Northampton Association

Photo from Downtown Northampton Association

Photo from Downtown Northampton Association

If you are interested in volunteering on steps of beautifying downtown Northampton, email Amy Cahillane, Executive Director for Downtown Northampton Association at amy@northamptondna.com or register for an upcoming event online.