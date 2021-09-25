Bandtoberfest comes to the Amherst Common

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – In a program of “non-stop musical entertainment,” the University of Massachusetts Amherst Wind Ensemble and Symphony Band will preform Saturday in the Amherst Common as part of Bandtoberfest.

The bands will play from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The band’s set list includes: Holst’s Suite in E-flat, music by Tchaikovksy, Smetana, Sousa, Strauss, and Fillmore; jazz and ragtime by Count Basie, Duke Ellington, and Scott Joplin, latin-inspired music such as The Peanut Vendor, a tribute to Aretha Franklin and music from Mary Poppins.

Matthew Westgate, University of Massachusetts Amherst Wind Ensemble and Symphony Band conductor, said in a statment: “We were so energized by performing our outdoor Wind Ensemble concert last May that we had to find another opportunity to connect with the town as soon as we could. We hope everyone will come to the Common to enjoy a wide variety of fun music and to support local restaurants and breweries. Bring the whole family and let’s make Bandtoberfest an annual tradition!”

The concert is open to the public and will also have local vendors selling beer and cider. Attendees are encouraged to support local businesses by planning a picnic around take-out orders.