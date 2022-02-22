EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – BankESB has pledged $150,000 towards the fight against hunger in western Massachusetts.

These funds will be dispersed through more than one project but all with one purpose, addressing hunger in our community. BankESB will pledge $50,000 to go towards a project underway with the Food Bank of western Massachusetts, the construction of a distribution center and headquarters in Chicopee, that will likely begin in April. You can donate to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts here.

The additional funds will go towards BankESB’s annual program where the bank asks for donations from customers, employees and members of the community. The bank then matches those donations dollar to dollar and the money is dispersed to local food pantries.

“Especially during the pandemic, we really tried to push the envelope of what we could contribute. The food pantries and especially at the food bank itself, they can really multiple our dollars and make a much bigger difference,” said Matthew Sosik, President and CEO of BankESB.

Food pantries that have received donations from the BankESB’s efforts include those located in places like Amherst, Belchertown, Hatfield and Southampton.