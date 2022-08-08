EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – BankESB has donated $5,000 to the Hampshire Regional YMCA to help fund the wellness program and family services in Hampshire County.

These funds were made as part of the bank’s charitable giving program, The Giving Tree. BankESB donated a total of $20,000 over the past two years to the YMCA to provide scholarships to camp, childcare, and other programs for those in need.

“We greatly appreciate bankESB’s partnership, which helps us to expand our reach and impact to those in need” said Hampshire Regional YMCA CEO Julia Bianco. “Participants utilize these scholarships for a variety of programs, including providing care for their children while at work or in school, participating in a Parkinson’s Program to help quality of life for individuals with Parkinson’s, attending our Livestrong at the Y Cancer Survivorship program and much more. Without the help of community organizations like bankESB, our YMCA would not be able to offer these life enhancing opportunities to all.”

“The Hampshire Regional YMCA provides such important programs that are vital to the health and well-being of those in our community,” said bankESB President & CEO Matthew S. Sosik. “We are proud to support them as they continue to foster a welcoming environment for community members to unlock their health and wellness potential.”