EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – BankESB’s second annual Helping Neighbors fundraiser raised $35,000 for multiple local food pantries.

This fundraiser is part of the bank’s charitable giving program, The Giving Tree, according to a news release sent to 22News from bankESB. During the month of November, bankESB invited customers, employees, and community members to donate at bankESB branches.

All of the donations that were received were matched, and the total was divided among different food pantries in western Massachusetts that the bank serves.

Each of these pantries received $2,500 to help feed families: