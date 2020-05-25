Barbershops, hairdressers reopen as Massachusetts begins phased plan

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Barbers and hairdressers can finally open back up, after waiting and wondering when they would actually be able to get back to business.

Styles by Deborah in Amherst reopened Monday, after being closed for 10 weeks. They will be operating under an appointment-only policy until further Notice.

Owner, Deborah Ernest said she has appointments with eight clients on Monday. Customers will have to sanitize their hands, wear a mask that goes around their ears, and sit at stations that are six feet apart.

She said that a lot of planning has gone into reopening her business, as she wants to make sure her customers remain healthy.

Ernest told 22News, “People don’t realize behind the obvious stuff like cleaning and sanitizing like magazines have to be moved out, everything needs to be six feet apart. Getting rid of anything that can be touched that can’t be sanitized, no waiting room.”

Gov. Charlie Baker announced the phased reopening plan on May 18. There are no dates yet for the other phases, but Baker said each phase will last at least three weeks.

However, that depends on Covid-19 case numbers.

Phase two could happen as early as the second week of June, again if all goes according to plan.