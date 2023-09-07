EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Dakin Humane Society is gearing up for a day of fun, furry friends, and frothy brews as they present “Barks & Brews” at Fort Hill Brewery in Easthampton.

Scheduled for Sunday, September 10, starting at 1 p.m., this event promises an exciting time for all attendees, both two and four-legged.

Courtesy of Dakin Humane Society

A Howling Good Time for a Pawsome Cause

“Barks & Brews” is a fundraising event hosted by Dakin Humane Society, in partnership with Fort Hill Brewery. This lively gathering is aimed at raising funds for Dakin’s crucial animal care programs while providing an afternoon of entertainment for pet owners and their dogs.

A Canine Carnival

Dogs are not just welcomed; they’re encouraged to attend this dog-friendly event. The day promises a jam-packed schedule of dog-themed activities, music, and even a dog talent contest. There will also be a hot dog eating contest, specifically for the canine attendees, showcasing their unique talents.

Refreshment for Humans and Hounds

In addition to the dog-centric fun, guests can indulge in Fort Hill Brewery’s array of craft beers. Each general admission ticket, priced at $35, includes the first brew, making it a great opportunity for beer enthusiasts. Plus, most vendors on-site will feature dog-related products and services, ensuring there’s something for every pet owner.

Honoring Humane Heroes

The event will also be an occasion to celebrate individuals who have shown outstanding dedication to animals. Dakin Humane Society will present the 2023 Dakin Humane Awards to recognize their contributions.

Event Schedule

12-1 p.m. VIP Hour : Reserved for VIP ticket holders, which were pre-sold online.

: Reserved for VIP ticket holders, which were pre-sold online. 1-4 p.m. General Admission : Open to all, tickets available on-site.

: Open to all, tickets available on-site. 1:30 p.m. Announcement of the Humane Awards.

2 p.m. Hot Dog Eating Contest/Talent Show for dogs

3:45 p.m. 50/50 Raffle drawing/ Door prizes announced

A Noble Cause

Beyond the entertainment and camaraderie, “Barks & Brews” is driven by a noble cause. The proceeds will support Dakin’s extensive efforts in sheltering, treating, and fostering animals. Additionally, the funds raised will further various programs and services that aim to keep pets and their owners together, including the Pet Health Center and Community Spay/Neuter Clinic.

This event is not just about fun; it’s about making a difference in the lives of countless animals and their human companions.

For more information about Dakin Humane Society and “Barks & Brews,” please visit their website. So mark your calendars, bring your furry pals, and join the festivities on September 10th at Fort Hill Brewery. It’s a day to celebrate pets, their owners, and the love they share.