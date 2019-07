HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A burning barn kept firefighters in Hadley busy late Tuesday night.

Hadley fire officials confirmed with 22News that they were called to a residential barn fire at 36 East Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. Amherst fire officials were called in to assist.

The fire was controlled and put out shortly after 10:30 p.m.

No one was in the barn when it caught fire and no injuries were reported, according to Hadley fire.