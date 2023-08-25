HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The unionized staff at the Hadley Barnes & Noble, represented by UFCW Local 1459, staged a walk-out Friday afternoon.

The walk-out, fueled by an ongoing concern over inadequate staffing, started at 2 p.m. and lasted until 5 p.m. Workers garnered support from various labor unions and community groups.

Courtesy of Western Mass Area Labor Federation

Workers, who are part of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 1459, filed an Unfair Labor Practice complaint to address the staffing issues that they claim have been affecting their working conditions and the overall quality of customer service.

The walk-out was not solely a demonstration by the Barnes & Noble employees. Members of the Western Mass Area Labor Federation, which includes unions such as UAW 2322, MSP, APEA, and MTA, rallied alongside the Barnes & Noble staff.

The protest also attracted support from broader community groups and individuals. Members of Trader Joe’s United, the River Valley DSA, as well as concerned community members and Barnes & Noble customers, also stood in solidarity.