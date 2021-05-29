Bars reopening for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – With no remaining business restrictions left in Massachusetts, nightlife is returning locally and bars are back open after being shut down for months.

“I want to cry. The best. We almost took the dive but… not quite,” said Robert McGovern, owner of Packard’s in Northampton.

For the last year. There’s been a massive struggle for restaurants and bars. Packard’s, a 43-year-old institution in Northampton was certainly not immune. From closing to reopening, owner McGovern attributes the bar’s survival to the financial support that came through PPP loans and grants.

Now with restrictions gone, fully vaccinated folks are finally getting to see Northampton come back to life.

“I’m excited to just see, you know, what happens now. We’ve been stuck in this purgatory so it will be nice to get going,” said Keira Pecoraro of Northampton.

The ending of restrictions, marking the first day of the rest of our lives. McGovern only had one thing to see to loyal customers returning.

Thanks for coming back… that’s it. Robert Mcgovern

Vaccinations and the loosening of restrictions are now allowing people to being able to do something we’ve taken for granted, having a seat at a crowded bar to watch the Bruin’s game!