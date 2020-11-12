Barstool sports podcast donates $30K to VFW Post in Florence

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – The popular Barstool Sports podcast “The Kirk Minihane Show” helped donate more than $30,000 to The VFW Post 8006 in Florence.

One of the volunteers at the VFW recently made a GoFundMe page in an effort to receive donations to help the VFW with financial trouble they have had during the pandemic.

The Kirk Minihane Show received word of this and wanted to do all they could to help by donating and assisting in donations of $30,000. The podcast even hosted a show at the VFW in Florence.

There was one ticket left available to see the show in person and loyal listener Steve Likely from Providence, known on the show as Steve from Providence, was interested in going and Minihane said he could go under one condition. He had to walk to the VFW in Florence from his house in Providence and he did it raising more than $4,000 himself from supporters along the way.

22News spoke with Steve and a volunteer from the VFW who helped make it all happen.

“It’s important for us to help other veterans organizations and for something of that magnitude come to our little town is just unreal,” said Katherine Heston.

“It’s been a long time since I put my body through something like that,” Steve told 22News. “It was definitely worth it. I love the veterans, I love the VFW’s and I love the shows. I loved it and I would do it again.”

That money will be used to help with maintenance at the Florence location and to help the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, the Veterans Service Office for the Homeless, and surrounding VFW organizations.

It will also be spent on their upcoming free Thanksgiving dinner.