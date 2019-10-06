Barstow’s Longview Farm celebrates Cabot Creamery Cooperative’s 100th year

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Barstow’s Longview invites the public to learn about life on the farm in Hadley Sunday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, this event is apart of an ongoing celebration of the Cabot Creamery Cooperative’s 100th year. The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“A century later, Cabot Creamery continues to thrive and still produces the “World’s Best Cheddar” and other dairy products. While much has changed in the world over the last 100 years, what remains stronger than ever is Cabot’s farmers’ commitment to producing the high-quality milk that becomes award-winning dairy products.” Cabot Creamery CEO Ed Townley

Barstow’s Longview will be informing visitors on how local dairy farmers are using family traditions as well as modern technology to care for their cows and produce quality products for those in the community.