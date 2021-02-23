Baystate Mary Lane closure to be discussed in virtual town hall Tuesday

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health is holding a virtual community meeting Tuesday night to discuss their plans to close the Baystate Mary Lane Outpatient Center in Ware.

Baystate Health announced last month that they intend to close the center, formerly known as Mary Lane Hospital, in phases over the next two years. The closure will begin with the shutting down of emergency services, as well as cancer services, which will happen this coming June.

Founded in 1909, Mary Lane Hospital joined the Baystate Health system in 1991. Patient volume began to decline over the years, and not long after Baystate Health acquired nearby Wing Memorial Hospital (now Baystate Wing), Baystate Mary Lane was converted to an outpatient-only facility.

According to Baystate Health, nearly half of the outpatient center’s space is unused by day, and more than 90% of it is unused at night.

Tuesday’s town hall meeting starts at 5:00 P.M. Click here to register for the meeting.