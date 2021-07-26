Beaches at Puffer’s Pond closed to swimming

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – North and South beaches at Puffer’s Pond has been closed to swimmers since last Tuesday after high bacteria levels in the water.

The water quality tested came back to be more than six times higher than what they should be on South Beach, and three times higher on North Beach. Puffer’s Pond will be closed until at least Tuesday, July 27, when results are supposed to come in from a weekly test.

Puffer’s Pond is also known as Factory Hollow Pond that is approximately 11 acres in size with an average depth of 5 feet and a maximum depth of more than 20 feet. It is the largest open water body in Amherst that allows fishing, canoeing, and swimming.

Puffer’s Pond rules and regulations when swimming resumes, include the following: