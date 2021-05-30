Bear makes several attempts to reach bird feeder in Granby

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s not the first time this bear has visited a Granby home and it most likely won’t be the last!

Nancy in Granby sent 22News a photo of a bear marked with a collar attempting to reach their “bear proof” bird feeder Sunday afternoon. The bird feeder is placed in a location on the yard where bears can’t reach it but that won’t stop them from trying!

The bear has appeared in the viewer’s yard more than three times in the last two weeks, making attempts at the bird feeder but has had no luck. Two other bears have also been spotted recently with the bear, one is also marked with a collar.

You can send your photos and videos to Reportit@wwlp.com. Remember to not put yourself in any danger when you’re capturing those images. Homeowners should put away their bird feeders to avoid bears in your yard.