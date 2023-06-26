BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Belchertown resident caught another bear on video and said, “This is getting crazy!!!”

Paul of Belchertown sent 22News a video of what he said was a mama bear walking along his driveway at around 8:35 p.m. on Saturday. In May, at around noon Paul captured a bear on his security camera and said, “I have lived here for 20 years and only saw bear sightings on this property twice before.”

Several photos were sent to 22News from Paul in March showing a hibernating bear in emerging from its den.

According to Mass.gov, there are 4,500 black bears, across the Commonwealth, making it not uncommon to see one walking through your yard. Black bears become more active and are searching for food during springtime in western Massachusetts.

According to the National Park Service, if you see a bear you should do the following:

Remain watchful

Do not approach it

Do not allow the bear to approach you

If the bear is at a distance, feeding or walking by, and notices you but continues its natural behavior, no action is needed on your part. Proceed while continuing to observe the bear.

If your presence causes the bear to change its behavior (stops feeding, changes its travel direction, watches you, etc.) you are too close.

Being too close may promote aggressive behavior from the bear such as running toward you, making loud noises, or swatting the ground. The bear is demanding more space. Don’t run, but slowly back away, watching the bear. Increase the distance between you and the bear. The bear will probably do the same.

