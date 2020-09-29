Bears move outdoor food pantry in Westhampton

WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Westhampton community food pantry is forced to move after a bear got into the stash.

An outdoor food pantry created during the pandemic was destroyed by a bear in Westhampton. Now, the community is coming together to find it a new home.

The once-popular food pantry sat outside the Westhampton Congregational Church, before it was destroyed by the bear last week.

It was put up back in March, to provide food to people during the pandemic. But now, after a bear got into the stash, it’s time to have it relocated.

Pat Miller lives near the church and is involved with the pantry. “I walk this route every morning, early in the morning as I saw it first hand.”

It’s now up to her and others in the community to find a new home for the pantry so animals can’t get to it.

“We have tried to think about the options here in the center of town that will work with winter weather and at the moment we have asked permission of the Westhampton church to use their kitchen for the pantry and that’s where we are at now.

In the meantime, an empty box once filled with food and other supplies is what’s left of the pantry, and signs that read ‘sorry we have had trouble with bears.’

Miller hopes to have a new spot for the pantry in the next couple of weeks. Those wanting food or to make a donation can leave a message at the church 413-527-4204.