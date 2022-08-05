HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – With the hot weather Friday, some decided to celebrate the start to the weekend with a sweet way to beat the heat.

Even though it was lunch time, there were still people driving up to Flayvors in Hadley.

22News talked to Randy Dettmers from Shutesbury, who was grabbing some ice cream after his team of wildlife biologists were out in the heat the past two days. He said the ice cream helped to cool down, “It’s very hot. But fortunately it’s not as hot as yesterday. Yesterday was a real scorcher. So I feel like this is a little more manageable, but especially with some ice cream it’s really manageable.”

If you’re looking for a way to know exactly how hot it was Friday, the time between when Randy was handed his ice cream and when it really started to melt was just 57 seconds.