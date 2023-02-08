HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – An additional 150 locations of Bed Bath & Beyond have been added to stores set to close, including one location in Hadley.

The store located at 337 Russell Street in Hadley will close according to the updated list of locations closing announced on Tuesday. However, no exact date of the store’s closing has been announced. Several other locations across Massachusetts are also expected to close, including Pittsfield, Burlington, Dedham, Leominster, Hudson, North Attleboro, Raynham and North Dartmouth.

Bed Bath & Beyond is considering options including filing for bankruptcy but says there is “substantial doubt” that they could stay in business. As of May 2022, the retailer was operating a total of 769 Bed Bath & Beyond stores.

In a press release shared Tuesday, Bed Bath & Beyond says it hopes to maintain 360 namesake stores.