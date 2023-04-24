HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – With just 10 locations left in Massachusetts, Bed Bath & Beyond is preparing to close all of its locations following the company filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday.

The Bed Bath & Beyond website states that all locations as well as their online store will begin the closure process. Beginning this Wednesday, all locations including Hadley will begin closing sales. Stores will also stop accepting coupons by Wednesday.

If you have a gift card or store credit, you will want to use them now. The company says they will stop accepting gift cards by May 8 and store credit by May 15.

Store closings across the country will begin as early as Wednesday. It is unknown at this time when the Hadley location will close, but Bed Bath & Beyond expects to have all locations closed by June 30. It was announced in February that the Hadley location would be closing this year.

The store will process returns and exchanges until May 24 only for items purchased before Monday. If you are registered with Bed Bath & Beyond, the company expects to partner with an alternative platform to easily transfer your data to another registry.