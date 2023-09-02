NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Kiwanis Club will be hosting its first-ever “Pints for Half-Pints” beer-tasting fundraiser on Saturday.

According to a news release from Northampton Public Schools, local breweries will be at the American Legion to share their unique selection of beer and cider. With admission, everyone gets a souvenir pint glass.

This event will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will have snacks, raffle prizes, and drinks from local breweries such as:

Drawing Board Brewing Company

Little Willow Brewery

Headwater Cider Company

Artifact Cider Project

Building 8 Brewing

Brick and Feather Brewery

Abandoned Building Brewery

Bright Ideas Brewing

and more

“Kiwanis International is all about supporting kids, and the Northampton club has taken a particular interest in literacy and ensuring that kids have the resources they need to stay safe and learn effectively,” says Mollie Hartford, a member of the club.

Tickets for the fundraiser can be purchased through the Northampton Kiwanis Club Facebook page and their website.