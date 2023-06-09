WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Behavioral Health Network is stretching its legs in Ware, opening a new facility Friday with more square space for the vital services they provide the community.

The Behavioral Health Network celebrating a new facility expanding its family services center in Ware, at a time when their support services, particularly among kids and teens, are needed more than ever.

“What we are noticing is a lot of the LGBTQIA+ community. That’s part of the mental health crisis we get calls all the time. We also see a lot of youth just struggling in general with depression and anxiety. We get a lot of calls, we got one yesterday, saying I need a clinician,” said Amy Breton, Program Director, Family Resource Center.

The new location is one of 27 family resource centers across the state that connect families to assistance resources like counseling, mental health support programs, addiction services, financial education programs, even peer discussion groups, and more.

This new facility is just steps away from the old one on Main Street in Ware means the community knows exactly where to come for services and it makes for a massive square footage upgrade so the team can provide better services.