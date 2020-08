WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Behavioral Health Network opened a new family resource center Saturday.

The center, located in Ware, will provide free support and access to community resource for families.

The family resource center will help families work with school systems as well as family support workers to ensure their children are receiving the support and resources needed.

The new center is located on 78-80 Main Street in Ware and is currently open by appointment due to COVID-19.