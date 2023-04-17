BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Belchertown will commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day and stand up to recent antisemitism at a standout in town Tuesday.

Many in Belchertown and surrounding towns will gather Tuesday to honor Holocaust Remembrance Day and to also stop hate in the area in the wake of the antisemitic incidents at Jabish Middle School. Faith, student, and civic leaders will gather with community members to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day and stand up to antisemitism and hate Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. at the Belchertown Common.

School officials are still investigating the details of anti-Semitic incidents at Jabish Brook Middle School, which have disturbed many residents, and are now inspiring them to come together and stand up against hate.

“For us to be able to stand together not only as a Jewish community but as a whole community to say we want to educate others and stand proud of our culture and faith. No matter what that is, being able to see that we can no longer tolerate any of these incidents and types of discrimination amongst everybody.” Bobby Naimark Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts

Tuesday is Yom HaShoah or Holocaust Remembrance Day, local leaders see the event as a way to remember the past but to also continue the much-needed dialogue about the present.

“It’s two messages tomorrow is Yom HaShoah the day of remembrance for the Holocaust but we’re also looking to send a clear message that Belchertown stands up to any kind of hate and especially antisemitism in this case.” Aaron Saunders State Representative 7th Hampden District

Representative Saunders told 22News that while many may be on vacation this week or have work obligations he hopes as many people can show up Tuesday as possible especially because Holocaust survivor Henia Lewin will be in attendance.