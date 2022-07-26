BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Belchertown Legislative Delegation presented a check for $50,000 to local officials in town.

A check was presented Tuesday to the Town of Belchertown to be used to invest in the revitalization of the preexisting property. The town administrator says the money will be used to bolster economic development by revitalizing preexisting buildings, tearing down old buildings, and improving signage.

“Belchertown will use this funding to work in conjunction with other monies that have been earmarked in the ARPA program to bolster economic development and community engagement.” Gary Brougham, Belchertown Town Administrator

Members of the town’s delegate fought to include this funding in the bill to help improve business engagement, branding, and wayfinding.