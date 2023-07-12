BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Belchertown is one of 32 communities statewide receiving funding to support the construction or completion of their municipal fiber networks.

The Community Compact Municipal Fiber grant program awarded the town $185,030 to install a redundant fiber loop to public safety buildings and add fiber to 2 cell towers to finish public safety radio access.

Funding provides the means for expansion of municipality-owned facilities infrastructure, protection from cyber security crime targeting local government, the expansion of remote work and improving the resident and business online interactions with municipal governments. These grants can be particularly helpful to smaller and more rural communities that lack the resources and infrastructure to meet their information technology needs.

“The Municipal Fiber Grant Program is an important tool to help rural and small towns close the digital divide,” said the Executive Office of Economic Development’s Director of Rural Affairs Anne Gobi. “We are excited these grants will help communities in our state connect and improve networks for municipal organizations that provide important services to residents, such as schools, libraries, emergency response units, and police stations.”