BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Belchertown Community Alliance is hosting a community event to celebrate Hanukkah.

At the event, you can bring your own menorah to light, and traditional Hanukkah latkes will be served. The latkes will be made by a local caterer Chef Nate, and there will also be Hanukkah sufganiyot, or donuts, made by Belchertown’s own Auntie Elsie.

The celebration will also include activities such as dreidel sugar cookies decorating with Cakes by Pip, learning to play the dreidel game with gelt, or chocolate coins, the chance to hear Belchertown’s Children’s Librarian, Jennifer Whitehead, read her favorite Hanukkah stories, and a Hanukkah sing-a-long.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Belchertown Recreation Department on State Street.