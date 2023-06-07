BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The highly anticipated Belchertown Farmers and Artisans Market is set to kick off its 2023 season on Sunday, June 11.

Located on the historic Belchertown Common, the market will be open every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering a wide array of local products and goods until October 1 (excluding 9/24 Fair Weekend).

Market Manager Katie Bobbin is excited to welcome customers to the opening day festivities, which will include a special Plant Swap. Participants are encouraged to bring plants to exchange, allowing them to diversify their flower and vegetable gardens while fostering a sense of community.

The market boasts an impressive lineup of vendors for its opening day. Visitors can expect to find a variety of offerings from the following vendors:

Austin Brothers Valley Farm

Grown Up Farm

Hope’s Tent

Inner Peace Farm

Rustic Outlook Farm

BK & Wei’s Chicken Farm

The Lavender Woods Farm

Loving Kindness Farm

Rubee Ranch

Shattuck’s Sugarhouse

Sugarbush Garden

Devon Lane Farm

Auntie Elsie’s Weekend Bake Shop

Batch Ice Cream

Cold Spring Soapery

The Bay Horse

Fortuna Artisan Cookies

P’Frogi by Irida

Louis’ Creations

Sarah Crafts Things

Sir Barks-A-Lot Homemade Dog Treats

Spice by Rachel Sweet

Wicked Good Treats by Elaine

For the convenience of customers, the Market Manager’s tent will process transactions for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and HIP (Healthy Incentives Program). Additionally, new for this year, the market will offer gift certificates to enhance the shopping experience.

The Belchertown Farmers and Artisans Market extends its gratitude to its sponsors for 2023: Bell & Hudson Insurance, Country Bank, Florence Savings Bank, Belchertown Day School, and Jim & Marianne Gambaro. There is still an opportunity to become a market sponsor, as sponsorships play a crucial role in connecting the community with local food and products.

The mission of the Belchertown Farmers and Artisans Market, Inc. is to provide a unique platform for the public to directly purchase foods and other products from local producers in a welcoming and friendly atmosphere. As a nonprofit organization, the market aims to support the community by promoting local commerce and fostering connections between consumers and producers.