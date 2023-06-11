BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) — A warm mid-June Sunday was opening day for the Belchertown Farmers and Artisans Market on the Belchertown Common.

22News spoke with the president and the manager of the Farmers Market Board and both say tons of work went into prepping for this years market.

The Farmer’s Market Board has to ready the town common with local businesses and vendors who are stocked with fresh produce and goods for people to buy every weekend.

“It’s important to support local businesses, the local economy, important to get fresh local food,” said Katie Bobbin, Farmers Market Manager.

“We have a lot of local businesses here as well, so it’s really important to support people in our community with their small businesses,” Market Board President Joyce Douthwright added.

With the exception of Sunday, September 24, the market will run every Sunday through October 1st.