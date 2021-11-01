Belchertown Fire Department warning residents of scam

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Belchertown Fire Department is alerting residents of a scam on social media promoting t-shirts with the department’s logo on them.

The department says they are not associated with the social media posts and ads promoting these shirts. Belchertown firefighters are telling residents to not click on these links or respond to text messages sent to them.

There are several departments across the country that are also experiencing similar scams. If you have given your personal information to a similar scam, you are encouraged to contact your local police department.