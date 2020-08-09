Belchertown High School holds virtual Relay for Life

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Traditionally Relay for Life events raising money for cancer research begins with what’s called the survivor’s lap.

When cancer survivors and their caregivers walk the first lap to be followed by teams of supporters at the Belchertown high school athletic field.

But Saturday evening’s Relay for Life became a virtual event, with supporters walking that lap with their pictures, supporters raised money through an elaborate system of more isolated support as Rebecca Pease told 22News.

“We have a magic lady in a booth in Springfield, I believe she’s running this from there for us and she’s at the controls, and we’re able to do a survival lap and come around our survivors with us,” said Pease.

For Betty Jo Brian the relay for life has great meaning, her son is a cancer survivor.

“Today, you get to be with people who understand that journey and they can help you in a way you can’t get from any other service,” said Brian. “It’s a place I get a lot of feeling and feeling and support camaraderie.”

The pandemic may have altered the attendance for this year’s relay for life, but the goal remains unhinged, to raise the dollars necessary to one day find a cure for cancer.